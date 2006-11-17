Above and Beyond the FMLA



State laws, union contracts, and employer policies are often more generous than the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, which allows 12 weeks unpaid leave if you meet eligibility requirements. California, for example, has a disability pool that employers can pay into. Whether they purchase California disability insurance or private insurance, the employee must receive 55% of her income (up to a maximum) for 52 weeks off work for medical reasons. This usually covers 4 weeks before delivery, if you can't do your job, and 6 weeks postpartum, while recovering from birth, but doesn't pay for leave to take care of a newborn, which isn't considered "medically necessary." Unpaid FMLA still applies for time off to care for the baby. Other state laws extend family leave for more weeks or include companies with fewer workers. For a listing of state-by-state laws, see [www.nationalpartnership.org nationalpartnership.org].

You may be able to negotiate aspects of your leave. For a great resource on negotiating, read Fisher and Ury's [http://shopping.yahoo.com/p:Getting%20to%20Yes%3A%20Negotiating%20Agreement%20Without%20Giving%20in:3000059305;_ylt=AuP.LZozfNbqmgRDX1smBIgbFt0A;_ylu=X3oDMTBic2hxMGNhBGx0AzQEc2VjA3Ny?clink=dmps/getting_to_yes/ctx=mid:1,pid:3000059305,pdid:1,pos:1,spc:14489115,date:20061009,srch:kw,x: Getting to Yes] . Finding out what other employers offer may provide an objective standard of fairness to support your requests.

Each year Working Mother magazine surveys personnel policies and awards their "100 Best Companies" designation. The highest-rated businesses provide 6-12 weeks fully paid maternity leave followed by up to 14-144 unpaid weeks beyond FMLA requirements. Several also provide 1-8 weeks of paid leave for new fathers, and paid time off plus financial support for adoption.

Many companies say that their family-friendly policies improve recruitment and retention of the most highly qualified women, saving money in the long run. For more information, talk to friends about their companies' maternity benefits, and check out October's issue of Working Mother .



