Staying On Good Terms with Coworkers During Your Pregnancy



Pregnancy can put a strain on your work relationships, as people bring their own beliefs about pregnancy and may have concerns about what your pregnancy means for their workload. Here are some tips to stay on good terms with your coworkers:

Do your job. Pregnant women are often seen as prioritizing their personal lives over their work. If you don't want this reputation, do your job as well as you can.

Look competent. Although pregnant women often report feeling slightly confused, research doesn't really bear this out. People believe what you say about yourself, so don't undermine your credibility by complaining about "pregnancy brain."

Dress for success. Try to wear the same sorts of clothes you wore before you became pregnant, with modifications to accommodate the pregnancy. Make the effort to look professional.

Don't whine. Whining is never good, and may be especially detrimental to your professional reputation when it is associated with something that is seen as your choice -- like having a baby.

Go the extra mile. This is a time when having been generous before pregnancy may pay off. If you have a reputation for being helpful, others will be more willing to lend a hand. If someone covers for you or helps you out, be appreciative.

Plan ahead. Prepare for your leave by talking about your workload and how it might be handled while you are away. Be professional in training your replacement; your re-entry will be easier if your substitute has done a good job and feels positively towards you.