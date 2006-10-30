8 Tips For Getting Enough Calcium In Your Diet



Pregnant women need 1500 milligrams of calcium during pregnancy. Unless you drink a lot of milk, most mothers-to-be need a calcium supplement to get the whole 1500 milligrams. Prenatal vitamins don't have much calcium -- they'd have to be too large. Take your calcium supplement in the morning.

Throughout the day, here are some ways to get more calcium into your food:

Have calcium-fortified cold cereal with skim milk for breakfast-and drink the milk when the cereal is gone.

Drink calcium-fortified juices, and look for other calcium-fortified foods, like frozen waffles, hot cereals, and breads.

For reading the labels at the store: the daily requirement is considered 1000 milligrams for adults, so if one serving has 30% of the RDA, that is 300 milligrams of calcium.

Add milk instead of water when you prepare pancakes, hot cereals, pudding, and hot cocoa. Add nonfat dry milk if you bake bread. Use your imagination for other ways to add milk or nonfat dry milk when cooking.

Put lots of milk in your (decaffeinated) coffee.

Have a glass of warm skim milk at bedtime.

At the end of the day, think about how much calcium you got in your diet. If it seems inadequate, take a second calcium supplement.