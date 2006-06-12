

Have you ever heard the saying, "If men could get pregnant, birth control would be a sacrament"? I ran across a website today about a man who supposedly is pregnant. It turns out the story is a hoax from two artists, but it started me thinking: is there a day in the future when a man could actually have a baby? How would it work?

Rare cases of abdominal pregnancy have been reported in women. In these cases, the egg and the sperm meet, and then (for unknown reasons) leave the fallopian tube, and implant somewhere inside the abdominal cavity. The pregnancy burrows its way into the mother's internal organs, instead of into the uterine wall, and tries to develop. Very rarely, the placenta attaches somewhere that doesn't cause severe pain or hemorrhage, and actually transfers oxygen and nutrients from the mother's bloodstream to the growing embryo. More commonly, abdominal pregnancy causes pain or hemorrhage, or the embryo dies for lack of adequate nutrients.

In very very rare cases of abdominal pregnancy, the fetus grows big enough to survive outside the woman's body. The baby is delivered surgically through the mother's abdomen. After delivery, the placenta (afterbirth) has to detach from the mother's internal organs. Sometimes the placenta is just left inside, because removing it would be too damaging. It is a surgical nightmare. Luckily these situations are exceedingly rare.

Needless to say, since a man doesn't have a uterus, there is no safe place in a man for a placenta to attach. A pregnancy in a man would be like an abdominal pregnancy in a woman: life-threatening for the baby and the parent. I don't imagine too many men will be signing up for this any time soon...