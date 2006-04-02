Sex In Pregnancy: Technical Issues

Although some couples abstain throughout pregnancy, most have sex at some time, and many couples go on through pregnancy with wild abandon. This is only between the two of you-what is right is what works for you as a couple. The only guidelines have to do with safety and comfort.

The guidelines:

All sexual activities that don't hurt you are OK, with the exception of blowing air into the vagina, which can allow the air to get into your bloodstream-a potentially fatal situation.

If your partner has or might have other sexual partners, use a condom to prevent sexually transmitted infections.

If you or your partner has herpes or any other STD, be sure to inform your doctor or midwife so you can prevent harm to your baby.

Beyond about 18 weeks, you shouldn't lie flat on your back for long periods of time, as the weight of the uterus can interfere with your circulation and the flow of blood to the baby. Put a pillow under your right hip, which tips you to the left, and your circulation should be fine.

Late in pregnancy your tummy may get in the way for intercourse; you may want to find positions that feel more comfortable. Try side-lying or "doggy style" with the man behind, or any position in which the woman is on top.

Generally if you are having any bleeding or are at risk for delivering prematurely, you will be advised not to put anything in your vagina and to avoid orgasm. If you have any complications of pregnancy, be sure to check with your doctor or midwife to see which aspects of sex are OK.



