Avoid the Summer 'Body' Insanity

Summertime has us all focused on our bodies! That can be a good, or not so good, thing.

It all depends on what your focus is. If you focus on the negative, (ex: I'm too fat to get into a bikini, I hate my thighs, or my stomach is too flabby), you are not only perpetuating a negative self image, but your physical image isn't likely to change under these conditions either.

When you focus on the positive, (ex: I feel better since I started to exercise, it's not all going to come off in a week, but I'm on the road, or, life's too short, perfect body my eye, I'm going to the beach), then you are living your life more fully and you're happier because of it.

From this place you are very likely to attain your desires because you treat yourself like you like yourself.

Here are a few ways to not go insane this summer:

1. Stop comparing yourself to others - this is the oldest trick in the world for beating yourself up. It's time to start appreciating who you are right now.

2. Self-appreciation will help you to: change your eating, start exercising, lose weight, or change anything you want about yourself much faster than self-berating. When is the last time you wanted to do something nice for someone who was cutting you down?

3. Stop with the deadlines, like, "I have to lose 10 lbs by July 4th," this is another tried-and-true sabotage method. If you want to feel better about yourself, then start doing something good for yourself like: exercising, eating better, reading motivational materials, or meditating. And take it easy - it summertime!

Peace and Good Health,

Debbie Rocker