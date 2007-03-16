Changing the 'Fat Is OK' Equation

Watch out - we're headed for trouble bigger than we have ever seen, no pun intended.

I have talked about this before, but it's worth discussing again: Every year Americans spend more and more money - billions of dollars - on weight loss remedies, and every year we are still fatter. There is something morbidly wrong with this equation. And it gets worse!

We are beginning to see that as women (men, too, but most studies are done on women) find themselves further and further from the way they ideally want to look, they have to find ways to cope (other than eating) with the discomfort.

Eating is a temporary comfort but then makes the problem worse, so new coping mechanisms are being found like taking on the "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em," attitude. Women may feel like they have lost the battle to look like the girls in magazines, so they're going the other way - the fat and happy, or "I'm so OK with it," team.

It is understandable and natural to look for ways to fit in and feel better about oneself. We all need to find a way to feel OK - even when we feel terrible.

But this is creating a new phenomenon called fat talk, where women support each other by cutting themselves down. And because they are all fat - it's OK. Since they self-deprecate, as a way of bonding and supporting each other, they all feel better and fit in.

Yes - we need to find support, and comfort, but not for staying unhealthily overweight, and not for giving up.

We have to right this wrong turn or being OK with being unhealthy will be a new part of the upside-down equation mentioned above: Every year Americans are heavier and more unhealthy, and every year they are more and more OK with it.

Let's do something,

Debbie Rocker