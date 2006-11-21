How NOT To Overeat and Enjoy a Healthy Thanksgiving

Your Thanksgiving Day Workout/Diet Spectacular:
- Wake up on Thanksgiving Day (if you're cooking - get up early - no excuses) and go for an hour-long walk. Walk hard - give thanks while you walk for your strength, endurance, and commitment to NOT STUFFING YOURSELF this year!
- Do not "save up calories" by starving yourself until the turkey dinner is served. Eat a modest breakfast and lunch, depending on what time dinner is served.
- Do not pick at food while cooking or hanging around with the cooks.
- Stay very present - think about the meal (before you sit down and during) and approach eating it with a conscious awareness. In other words, don't just start grabbing for food and eating. Look at what is on the table, realize there will be dessert later, too, and decide how many dishes you will eat and the quantity you will consume - smaller quantities for more dishes, obviously.
- Fill your plate one time - that's right - one time. No seconds - if you can't get it all in on one plate - IT'S TOO MUCH!
- Don't be a pig. Knowing that you are only going around the table once - don't fill your plate to the brim. You won't enjoy it nearly as much as if you choose wisely and eat responsibly. Maybe you don't need all three of mom's famous side dishes!?!
- After your meal - take another walk. Walk leisurely, giving thanks all the way that you didn't overeat, you were actually able to enjoy the company, not just the food, and your evening hasn't been ruined by guilt and indigestion.
Happy Thanksgiving to you all, Debbie Rocker