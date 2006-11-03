Five New Ways To Walk For Fitness

I have loved walking for fitness for years, and yes, I was one of those people who never believed that walking would be enough to keep me lean, and looking like someone who was really working out.

Well, I was wrong.

I have not only given up running and do little else but walk for fitness, but I am a walking fanatic - I now walk everywhere. I walk out to dinner, to the market, to visit friends, to movies - to so many places that I previously drove my car to religiously.

You must change your head, and your habits will change, and then your whole fitness routine will change for good. I am not suggesting that walking for transportation is my whole fitness routine - but now it is a big part of it - so in fact I have cut my dedicated workout time, some weeks in half. I could put in an extra 10 miles a week just walking for transportation - and I like it. I have never felt so fit or looked this good by doing so little.

Here are five great walking for fitness routines:

1. Walk (like you mean it) to the gym - if your walk takes you 30 minutes or more, you've just eliminated a good portion - or all - of your cardio training time. Go into the gym, do 30 minutes of weight training (or take a body sculpting class) and walk (like you mean it) home.

2. Walk out to eat. Choose a restaurant that is a good two miles away from your home, put on some comfy walking shoes and go. This is a great way to catch up with a friend and not spend two hours eating and drinking. You socialize and exercise, eat a light meal, and then socialize and exercise some more.

3. Put your child in his or her stroller and walk to the park. You'll get in a few good miles of walking (with resistance) and then spend time some quality time playing with others.

4. Park your car a mile or so from work. If you need to wear heels, put them in a backpack and wear walking shoes to and from work. You will feel so much better when you get to work, and have time to decompress after work. And you'll get a good 30 minutes or more of cardio in too.

5. On a weekend - when you have plenty of time - plan a long hike or walk in a beautiful environment. Walk moderately for hours. Take a moderately paced two-hour walk in the hills or on the beach or along a beautiful stretch of road and let your thoughts and legs go.

Mix it up - if you think about it, there are so many places that you can walk, rather than drive, and increase your overall exercise time and fitness level without spending inordinate amounts of time in the gym or in the same old exercise routine.

Peace and Happy Trails -

Debbie Rocker