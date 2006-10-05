Workin While You Workout, Part 1



Here are three good reasons to "workin" while you workout.

I have spent the last 20 years refining training/mind-body exercise techniques. Always, my goal is two-fold:

To get more (without doing more) from my/your workouts To get results that last

Results come quickly

Results are lasting

Your life gets better, not just your body

For the fastest, most effective, safest, and most enduring changes, it is essential that your workouts (for the body) be accompanied by workins (for the mind). Here's why:

Magic cures and quick fix formulas don't work, but you already know that. They set us up for failure -- pure and simple. You lose a few pounds quickly, gain back more even faster, while perpetuating the belief that "you'll never really lose the weight," "you're meant to look/feel like that," "exercise just isn't for you," or "you're lazy, bad, or don't deserve better."

We must bring our heads together with our hearts and train ourselves as the whole system that we are. Our minds do not work independently of our bodies or vice versa. So, when you lose weight, if you haven't changed your image of yourself or beliefs about what you deserve, your body will have to change back -- we cannot live with that kind of dissonance and discomfort.

Don't do the mental conditioning, and you'll just have to do the same physical work over and over. You'll keep trying to lose the same weight again and again, keep starting and stopping, do the "on-again-off-again thing" -- you know the drill.

But invest in your mental conditioning, and your physical conditioning is effectively heightened. Your results are greater/much more dramatic because your mind is fully engaged as a participant. Results come quickly and they last.

My next entry will continue to explore this idea and provide three great workins to really get you started.

Stay tuned,

Debbie Rocker