Be Fit For Life, Not Just Tomorrow



You don't have to kill yourself to change!

You can lose weight and change your life -- forever -- by walking for fitness. Really, you can!

So what's it going to be? Thinner for the rest of your summer or better for the rest of your life?

Fitness is not just a summer fling. Fitness is a life thing. Certainly we want to be gorgeous for the beach, thin for our best friend's wedding, svelte for dating, and in shape for our first 10k... But all of that effort can be put to even greater use by making all of your training, "Training For Life." Let's face it; life is the biggest, most important event you'll ever participate in.

And you don't have to kill yourself to change. I use walking as the basis for all of my workouts because it works (if you really do them). And you can do them... They are simple enough and effective enough for anyone at any level of fitness.

Do this: Add to your existing regime (or start with, if you are new to exercise) this simple walking workout (which I like to call a "WALKOUTS") as I have outlined below. Do it 3 times a week as written.

These are walking workouts, but they are not just about walking. These WALKOUTS are for training and changing your mind as well as your body, so that the changes are deeper, more meaningful, and lasting.

Physical:

Start by walking easily for 5 minutes, to warm up your body.

Then for 15 minutes walk at a stronger pace, fast enough to feel your breathing deepen and become powerful but not strenuous.

Then again walk for 5 minutes easily -- reducing your walking pace and recovering your breathing

Then repeat 15 minutes of walking at a vigorous pace.

End with 5 minutes of easy walking.



Mental:

As you walk, I want you to (and you must) repeat three sentences to yourself:

I am ready for change or I am ready for something better.

I am willing to change or I am willing to work for something better.

I am committed to changing or I am committed to being better.

If it sounds corny to you, so what, it works. I say this from my own personal experience as well as the experience that I have had with hundreds of students. We have been changed -- deeply altered by incorporating mental exercises with physical. Repetitious mental exercises will change your mind in the same way physical exercise changes your body. With that (mental) change, you are more empowered, more self confident, and more likely to continue doing good things for yourself -- like exercising, eating well, choosing healthy relationships and so on.

Peace and Happy Trails,

Debbie Rocker