Secret Weight-Loss Weapon



Two - A - Days

That's right -- 2 workouts a day for 2 days, then take 2 days off.

We're going to do this for the entire month of August, and you will have noticeable changes for sure!

2 days on and 2 days off...

Your on days will consist of 2 workouts:

A.M. -- a morning energizing workout

P.M. -- an evening relaxation workout (a workout nonetheless)

Your off days: zero.

Change your body and change your life in 2s.

A.M. Workouts

45-60 minutes of walking on a treadmill or outdoors at a moderate to strong pace.

Your breathing should be consistently challenging for the entire workout except for your 3-5 minute warm-up, and 3-5 minute cool down, which should be easier by far.

Your mind set should be powerful, energized, and focused.

P.M. Workouts

25-45 minutes of walking on a treadmill or outdoors at a moderate to moderately easy pace -- keep the pace consistent throughout.

This workout should feel relaxed -- not lazy.

You'll definitely break a sweat, but keep your effort light-hearted and your energy expenditure moderate.

No heavy breathing, no strenuous pace, no worries.



Peace and Happy Trails,

Debbie Rocker