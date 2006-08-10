Secret Weight-Loss Weapon

Two - A - Days
That's right -- 2 workouts a day for 2 days, then take 2 days off.
We're going to do this for the entire month of August, and you will have noticeable changes for sure!
2 days on and 2 days off...
Your on days will consist of 2 workouts:
- A.M. -- a morning energizing workout
- P.M. -- an evening relaxation workout (a workout nonetheless)
Your off days: zero.
Change your body and change your life in 2s.
A.M. Workouts
- 45-60 minutes of walking on a treadmill or outdoors at a moderate to strong pace.
- Your breathing should be consistently challenging for the entire workout except for your 3-5 minute warm-up, and 3-5 minute cool down, which should be easier by far.
- Your mind set should be powerful, energized, and focused.
P.M. Workouts
- 25-45 minutes of walking on a treadmill or outdoors at a moderate to moderately easy pace -- keep the pace consistent throughout.
- This workout should feel relaxed -- not lazy.
- You'll definitely break a sweat, but keep your effort light-hearted and your energy expenditure moderate.
- No heavy breathing, no strenuous pace, no worries.
Peace and Happy Trails,
Debbie Rocker