Secret Weight-Loss Weapon

rockertraining /


Two - A - Days

That's right -- 2 workouts a day for 2 days, then take 2 days off.

We're going to do this for the entire month of August, and you will have noticeable changes for sure!

2 days on and 2 days off...

Your on days will consist of 2 workouts:


  • A.M. -- a morning energizing workout

  • P.M. -- an evening relaxation workout (a workout nonetheless)

Your off days: zero.

Change your body and change your life in 2s.



A.M. Workouts


  • 45-60 minutes of walking on a treadmill or outdoors at a moderate to strong pace.

  • Your breathing should be consistently challenging for the entire workout except for your 3-5 minute warm-up, and 3-5 minute cool down, which should be easier by far.

  • Your mind set should be powerful, energized, and focused.


P.M. Workouts


  • 25-45 minutes of walking on a treadmill or outdoors at a moderate to moderately easy pace -- keep the pace consistent throughout.

  • This workout should feel relaxed -- not lazy.

  • You'll definitely break a sweat, but keep your effort light-hearted and your energy expenditure moderate.

  • No heavy breathing, no strenuous pace, no worries.


Peace and Happy Trails,
Debbie Rocker

