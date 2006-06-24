One-a-Day Cialis?

With the advent in the mid-1990s of medications to treat erectile dysfunction (ED), a formidable treatment for male erectile problems was introduced.

Viagra and the other PDE5 inhibitors introduced since (Levitra and Cialis) represent a relatively inexpensive, non-invasive, easy-to-use treatment for a common and distressing sexual problem. These treatments are effective about two-thirds of the time.

Since their introduction, these medicines have been prescribed as "p.r.n." drugs - that is, they are to be used as needed. Typically, Viagra and Levitra are taken one hour before sex and are effective for about four hours. Cialis is different in that it has a much longer 36-hour window of opportunity.

A recent article in the New York Times described a new version of Cialis that will be marketed as a once-a-day pill. The manufacturer has already applied for approval from European regulators and is now applying to the FDA for approval to sell this form of the drug in the U.S.

The daily pill is aimed at men in their 40s and 50s who now take Cialis, but who, the manufacturer believes, would appreciate the opportunity provided by a once-a-day pill to be sexually functional at any time. The daily pill appears to work just as effectively as the standard version of Cialis; one study published in Europe showed a 50 percent response rate with the daily pill compared to an 8 percent response rate with placebo.

Estimates indicate that each daily pill would cost $3.50, compared to $10 to $12 for each tablet currently on the market. (The monthly cost of the daily pill, a little more than $100, would have to be compared to the monthly cost of the current pill, which varies from person to person.)

Cialis is the only one of the three prescription PDE5 inhibitors to have gained market share in recent months, and its maker seems to expect to do even better with this new innovation.