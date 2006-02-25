Maybe the Most Important Question Your Doctor Can Ask

"Are you satisfied with your sexual functioning?"

Many people worry that evaluation for a possible sexual dysfunction is a drawn-out process that will subject them to many embarrassing questions and physical examinations to get at the truth of the matter. In reality, although the assessment of a possible sexual dysfunction can be time-consuming in complex cases, often the most useful question the doctor can ask is the simple one at the top of this entry: "Are you satisfied with your current sexual functioning?" A "yes" or "no" answer will suffice.

If your answer is "yes," then the question is resolved for the moment. If you answer "no," then just two follow-up questions will greatly narrow the range of inquiry: "What is the nature of your problem?" and "How long has it been troubling you?"

There are a finite number of sexual problems a person can have: low interest or desire, difficulty becoming aroused (for men, difficulty achieving erections), some problem with orgasm (too quick, too slow, not at all), or painful sex. In addition, one can have relationship or interpersonal problems, or one's partner may have a sexual dysfunction, all of which tend to manifest themselves in a lowered frequency of intercourse. How long the problem has been troubling you is important because the answer establishes whether the problem is lifelong or acquired. It is also useful to know whether the problem is generalized with all partners and in all circumstances, or specific to certain partners and circumstances.

Many sexual problems arise from relationship conflicts or difficulties, and can be treated effectively with a brief round of couples therapy. If not, some physical tests may have to be done, but most are not intrusive and can be done with minimum of inconvenience.