Elexa: Not Your Father's Trojans

Recently, the venerable manufacturer of Trojan male condoms has come out with a new line under the Elexa brand. These condoms, which boast the tag line "A woman's perspective by Trojan," are marketed and distributed in an entirely new way from conventional Trojan condoms: they are stocked and sold only in the women's hygiene products section of drugstores and supermarkets. Presumably they appeal to the more refined and dignified tastes of women.

Elexa condoms are tastefully packaged in three distinct "natural feel, "stimulating" and "ultra sensitive" versions, with 12 latex condoms to a package. In addition there is an intimacy gel that may be purchased separately that the manufacturer states will "add warmth" when the clitoral area is stimulated.

Easily the most innovative product in the Elexa series is a vibrating ring which may be used in conjunction with any of these condoms, essentially placing a small battery-operated vibrator near the clitoris during intercourse. The vibrating ring is said to "enhance the pleasure of both partners."

Finally, the series also has its own "freshening cloths" which are basically feminine wipes to help sanitize and freshen things up after sex is over The purchaser will also receive a special Elexa bag in which to carry her new purchases.

Clearly, we've come a long way from the 25-cent condom dispenser in the men's room at the local gas station.