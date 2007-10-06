Living in "sin"? Shacking up? If so, you are not alone. Cohabitation has become more common than ever before. In fact, a recent study has found that more than half of all couples are now living together before they walk down the aisle.

Good Co-Habitating Habits

However, for many couples, cohabitation can mean the end of romance -- and sometimes, the end of the relationship itself. So how can you keep your relationship strong and happy...despite the fact that he left his dirty underwear on the floor again?

Consider these tips:

Agree on your expectations. Discuss your future plans with your partner before you sign a lease together. Will you live together indefinitely? Is marriage the next big step on the horizon? If one partner views cohabitation as a stepping stone toward the aisle and the other has no plans for matrimony, problems will inevitably arise. Be sure that you both have similar expectations.

Don't save pennies, save your relationship. A penny saved may be a penny earned, but the desire to pay less rent is not a good enough reason to move in your partner. If financial concerns are the only reason you for living with your loved one, you might be better off finding a different roommate.

Start fresh. Unless your partner is living in the apartment of your dreams, you may want to consider apartment-hunting before you move in together. Why? It's better to move into a new place together, rather than one partner having to find room for their belongings in the other partner's current apartment. The partner who moves in will inevitably feel out of place, possibly even unwelcome, while the other partner may feel his or her turf is being invaded. A new apartment will allow each of you to move in together and be on the same playing field.

Cohabitating, not co-dependent. Couples who live together can easily slip into a comfy routine of sweatpants and sitcoms every night. However, all relationships -- especially those in which couples live together -- need space. Be sure to continue adventuring out on your own and enjoying activities separate from your partner. A shared lease shouldn't mean the end of shopping with the girls or poker night with the boys!

Most importantly, make sure that your new living status doesn't cause you to take your partner for granted. Even though you may now see your partner every day, remember to continue sharing your appreciation and love with them -- even if they forget to empty the dishwasher or close the garage door!

