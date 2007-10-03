After months of hard work, I am pleased to announce the completion of my new DVD series: Dr. Berman Can Help! In this new series, I discuss everything from intimacy boosters to sex tips, and it's chock-full of great information for single people and married people alike. You can check them out at http://www.drbermanlibrary.com/dvd-series/ or simply keep reading for tips from the Dr. Berman Can Help! - Spicing It Up At Home DVD.

Add a Little Zing to Your Bedroom Routine

Everyone's sex life could use a little spicing up. Even the most affirmed sex god or goddess could use a few new tools in their bedroom repertoire. Luckily, adding a little "zing!" to the bedroom might be a lot easier than you think!

Fantasy Box : It is time to bring sex fantasies out of the closet! Keep a box in your bedroom where you and your partner can store your fantasies. Maybe you want to be intimate in the shower, maybe you fantasize about being submissive.... As long as your fantasy isn't potentially offensive or harmful to your partner, feel free to write it down and keep it in your fantasy box! Whenever your sex life becomes a little humdrum or routine, just fish a fantasy out of the box and act it out!

: It is time to bring sex fantasies out of the closet! Keep a box in your bedroom where you and your partner can store your fantasies. Maybe you want to be intimate in the shower, maybe you fantasize about being submissive.... As long as your fantasy isn't potentially offensive or harmful to your partner, feel free to write it down and keep it in your fantasy box! Whenever your sex life becomes a little humdrum or routine, just fish a fantasy out of the box and act it out! Dirty Talk : Dirty talk can be a fun and kinky way to add some excitement to your sex life. It may sound intimidating at first, but it isn't actually that difficult to initiate! Start by being a little more vocal in the bedroom -- think moaning, cooing, or even saying your lover's name out loud. Nothing pleases your partner more than hearing your own excitement! Next, try reading a little bit of erotica out loud with each other -- and be sure to savor and repeat certain words and phrases! Soon enough you will find that dirty talk has become a fun and sexy part of your bedroom life!

: Dirty talk can be a fun and kinky way to add some excitement to your sex life. It may sound intimidating at first, but it isn't actually that difficult to initiate! Start by being a little more vocal in the bedroom -- think moaning, cooing, or even saying your lover's name out loud. Nothing pleases your partner more than hearing your own excitement! Next, try reading a little bit of erotica out loud with each other -- and be sure to savor and repeat certain words and phrases! Soon enough you will find that dirty talk has become a fun and sexy part of your bedroom life! Embrace the Quickie : One of the main reasons people don't engage in sex as often as they would like is because they fear that sex has to be a three-ring circus. Not so! Forget the mood lighting, romantic music, and silk sheets. Sometimes the only sex we have time and energy for is good, old-fashioned quickie sex! What are you waiting for? Take 10 minutes out of your day for a quickie with your partner -- after all, better quick than never!

: One of the main reasons people don't engage in sex as often as they would like is because they fear that sex has to be a three-ring circus. Not so! Forget the mood lighting, romantic music, and silk sheets. Sometimes the only sex we have time and energy for is good, old-fashioned quickie sex! What are you waiting for? Take 10 minutes out of your day for a quickie with your partner -- after all, better quick than never! Novel Grooming Ideas: Another good way to spice up your sex life is by bringing a little novelty into the bedroom. Nowadays, the sky is the limit when it comes to genital grooming! Think decorative waxes in shapes or initials -- or dare to go completely bare! Stencils, rhinestones, dye, and glitter can also bring pizazz to a special occasion. (Just make sure your products are hypo-allergenic and safe for genital use!)

