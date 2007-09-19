Suzanne Somers once described the symptoms of menopause as the "Seven Dwarfs": Itchy, Bitchy, Sweaty, Sleepy, Bloated, Forgetful, and All-Dried-Up. Women going through menopause or pre-menopause may suffer from a combination of some or all of these symptoms. Luckily, it is possible to find relief from these uncomfortable ailments.

Conquering the Peskiest Symptoms of Menopause

Read on to discover how to defeat three of the most common menopause symptoms: the All-Dried-Up Dwarf, the Sweaty Dwarf, and the Sleepy Dwarf:

All-Dried Up Dwarf: A unique way to combat low libido during menopause

As you approach and pass through menopause, lower levels of estrogen and testosterone can cause vaginal dryness, less sensation, and pain or soreness with intercourse. The body is changing, even if the mind and the relationship are not. Luckily, a vibrator can come to the rescue! In addition to other help, like a personal lubricant and making healthy lifestyle choices, a vibrator can be a menopausal woman's best friend.

Vibrators offer a different kind of stimulation to meet changing sexual needs. More intense and direct stimulation helps with arousal and orgasm ability, which can require more effort. While young women may lubricate almost instantly, it can take up to three minutes in post-menopausal women. Giving yourself the time and proper stimulation to get there is important. Orgasms may follow more easily.

Regular stimulation enhances blood flow to the genitals, which is important for menopausal women. The old "use it or lose it" definitely holds true when it comes to the vagina and menopause. Plus, vibrators provide a fun way to spice things up with your partner or to take your sexual satisfaction into your own hands.

The Sweaty/Sleepy Dwarf: The dynamic duo that's stealing your zzz's!

Regular and deep sleep regenerates our bodies from head to toe. Every bodily function relies on it. Declining estrogen levels around the time of menopause can make sleep a hot commodity. If it's not night sweats keeping you up, you're staring at the ceiling, exhausted but wide awake! Sleep is about as good as it gets for our bodies (yes, it's true, sleep is even better than sex!).

Unfortunately, menopause can create a vicious cycle of sleeplessness. The less you sleep, the more moody, tense, and stressed you become, which leads to more insomnia. You're a mess.

Luckily, there are some ways to get your body the much-needed benefits of sleep -- even when your hormones are saying otherwise.

Valerian is a well-known, all-natural relaxant. Some studies indicate it works better when taken over time. Another natural soother is passionflower, popular in Europe for its tranquil effects. Drink either one as a tea or take as capsules.

For sweaty sleep, consider a pair of wicking pajamas. Wicking pajamas "wick" the moisture right off your skin, which can keep you cool and dry during the night. Another idea is to keep a tub of cool water by the bed. When you become hot during the night, simply stick your feet in into tub. Once your feet are cooled down, your whole body will instantly feel the temperature decrease!

Finally, practice good sleep habits - turn in at the same time every night and relax before bed with a cup of hot tea or milk, a warm bath or shower, and some deep breathing once in bed. Keep the bedroom cool. Abstain from caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, or exercise for at least a few hours before hitting the hay. You'll be snoozing in no time!

Relief from menopause can come in many forms - herbal, prescription, behavioral, and more - so be sure to discuss all of your options with your doctor. Women no longer have to suffer through menopause in silence. Say goodbye to those menopause dwarfs and get back to your life!

