Nothing pleases a man's ear more than the music of a woman's orgasm. But while most men listen to the vocals for the climax, the real melody is played by her G-spot -- and just like a lucky fan might catch a rock star's T-shirt, a man might catch something wet at the end of her performance, too.

Female Ejaculation -- Open the Flood Gates!

I'm speaking about the elusive appearance of female ejaculation. Men have been trying to name this tune for years, but they need to realize that a woman's body isn't just an instrument, it's an entire orchestra! Men aren't that far behind the learning curve, though -- scientists too are still researching the mysterious soloist of the squirt.

We've proven this much: it's not a golden shower. The fluid produced during orgasm has been chemically analyzed and differentiated from urine, though there is a slight similarity. What fascinates me is that it's found to contain PSA -- prostate-specific antigen -- which is also found in male ejaculate. Until this was shown, women weren't believed to even have a prostate! So expelled fluid is like a female version of semen, but clearer and cleaner. (Coming from a woman, I find this quite appropriate.)

What's not clear is the source responsible. What triggers the squirting or gushing? Recently, studies are pointing to a pair of para-urethral glands, also referred to as Skene's glands, located nearest the urethra, the tube from which men and women urinate. It's believed these glands swell with fluid during sexual arousal, passing it into the urethra. Expulsion or release comes from muscular contraction, and the amount ranges from as little as a teaspoonful to ... Honey-it's-time-to-wash-the-sheets. Also, unlike a man, a woman can ejaculate multiple times.

Whether or not all women are capable of ejaculation remains unknown. Study results show wildly different statistics -- between 10% and 70%. It's suggested that most women do ejaculate, but many suffer from retrograde ejaculation -- a condition where the fluid travels in a reverse direction in the urethra and enters the bladder instead of exiting the body. Personally, I think women are probably experiencing it left and right, but feel embarrassed or uncomfortable because many continue to brush female ejaculation off as a woman simply urinating during sex.

In any case, more research needs to be conducted to understand this bodily reaction. Even Aristotle wrote briefly on the subject! If inquiries were being made over 2,000 years ago, it's surprising that this area is still surrounded with mystique. Then again, a woman may always be a welcome mystery.

