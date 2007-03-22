

Welcome to my six-part series on sex and the senses!

The Six Senses of Sex, Part 1: Taste

All six play a powerful role in who we're attracted to, good sex, bad sex, and finding our way to a better relationship. In times of stress and disconnection, the senses offer a direct route to happiness. They're free, and there are no side effects. So why not turn back to what nature provided us?

Up first is taste. We all know that matters of the mouth figure prominently in sex. A kiss is the first sexual act we share, and the mouth is an erogenous zone that's on full display. Ever wonder why we eat when we court each other? Maybe because it's a primeval activity, much like sex itself.

We can use the powers of taste to fuel our sex life -- or dampen it. The way we fulfill one appetite often drives the other. Eating frequent, nutritious meals is the best way to support your libido. Too many simple carbs rev you up with a sugar buzz, only to drop you into lethargy. And restrictive diets will sap the sexual vigor right out of you. (Little surprise that anorexia is associated with a virtually absent interest in sex.)

As our nourishment, food is also one of the greatest sensual pleasures we have. Eating sensually gives us an everyday opportunity to stay in touch with our passion. The mouth is a portal to pleasure. Enjoy each bite, and appreciate food's unique texture and flavor, transforming a daily ritual into pleasure.

And food equals seduction when you share it with your partner. Foods that are colorful and sensual (like strawberries, papayas, and avocados) evoke the feminine mystique. Bananas, carrots, and celery evoke his. For the ultimate experience, feed each other, eat with your fingers, and relish the variety of textures and flavors.

Then take it to the bedroom. There's no reason to skip dessert ... honey, hot fudge, or whipped cream can work wonders for guiding your partner's attention to an overlooked body part!

