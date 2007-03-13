

Spring has almost sprung! Does your relationship need some fresh air and sunlight? Is it time for love to come out of hibernation?

Spring Gleaming

Well, just in time, I've got easy, breezy intimacy boosters to freshen up your romance. Turning over a new leaf in your relationship is as easy as 1, 2, 3:

Clean out old rubbish.

Every relationship benefits from clearing out excess baggage and making a fresh start. If you've had a tough season of fighting or too little quality time, why not start with today? Take all of the old resentments and circular arguments, and wipe the slate clean. Research has shown that forgiveness is the ultimate choice -- for our relationships and ourselves. To forgive is not to forget. Whether a misdeed from long ago or a current-life annoyance, forgiveness frees up your energy for a happier life.

Scrub-a-dub-dub and add flowers.

Everything benefits from a good cleaning. If you're feeling gray and dull, make yourself shiny and new again. In the literal sense, this can mean getting back in shape, putting more effort into your appearance and remembering the art of seduction. Buy some fresh new clothes. Bring her flowers. Put on cologne or perfume. Groom yourself. In a less literal sense, it means revitalizing your relationship. Leave each other love notes. Flirt! Organize a one-of-a-kind date. Do something -- anything -- you haven't done in a long time.

Embrace warm, happy days ahead.

Our expectations powerfully shape our lives, from love to career. Think positively about the easier, happier days to come and you will change your attitude. This is the source of any real transformation, in love or otherwise. Stop blaming your partner or thinking about what you lack and take charge of the only thing you can -- yourself! The grass is greenest right in your own backyard, but only if you water it and take care of it with tenderness.

Get Dr. Laura Berman's customized advice for you:

Free Assessment