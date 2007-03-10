

Ladies, wanna learn how to use your pelvic floor during sex?

Move Your Pelvis Like Elvis

As many of you have already pointed out, sex itself is an effortless way to keep your pelvic floor in shape. Regular sexual activity (as long as you don't lay there motionless!) conditions the pelvic floor, tones the vaginal tissues, and even gives your hips and abdominals a workout.

And it's a two-way street. Putting these muscles to use during sex makes the experience a more enjoyable one for you and your partner. Here are some Kegel-driven ways to maximize your next sexual experience:

When you need that little boost of arousal or just want to get the right juices flowing, close your eyes and start squeezing your Kegels. Imagine all of the energy in your body traveling to your genitals as you squeeze. Imagine your vagina growing, swelling and becoming a beautiful deep crimson color! Visualization is not to be underestimated when trying to get in the mood.

Teach your partner how to do his "Kegels" and use it as a connecting form of foreplay. A man can locate the right muscle by stopping the flow of urine midstream. (You also can use a washcloth.) Do your Kegels together before sex, as you gaze into each other's eyes.

In fact, men will feel the benefits of a daily Kegels routine, too. See the former blog and practice, practice, practice. Better control over ejaculation and improved erection quality are just some of the benefits!

Squeeze your Kegels while your partner is performing oral sex on you. The combination of the tension and the softness will be excellent.

During intercourse, squeeze tightly around your partner's penis -- as if you are doing your daily exercises. Your arousal will shoot up because you are drawing more blood to the area (which is what arousal is at its most basic physical level) and he benefits from the sensational feeling of added friction.

During intercourse, squeeze tightly around your partner's penis, but instead of thrusting, grind against each other in rhythmic circles. His penis will be giving your vagina an internal massage and vice versa.

Enjoy!

