

Marriage is good for you. Study after study has found that married people reap a host of physical and psychological benefits when compared to their single and divorced counterparts:

Reduced risk of cancer and heart disease

Lower rates of drug and alcohol abuse

Faster healing

Stronger immunity



Lower rates of psychological problems, like depression,



Higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction

Married to Marriage

Things are better in the bedroom, too. A Primetime Live survey found that 75% of married people are happier -- and more sexually satisfied -- than when they were dating. So much for the swinging singles.

However, there is an important caveat in this research -- and it especially matters for women: An unhappy marriage will have a detrimental effect on both physical and psychological health. Women seem more susceptible to this phenomenon. They react more strongly to negative or hostile experiences in their relationships. One study found that the more negatively a woman described her relationship, the more cortisol (the stress hormone) researchers found in her blood. Men who were involved in similarly unhappy relationships did not experience the cortisol surge. Researchers also found a link between high cortisol levels in women and divorce 8-12 years later, suggesting women are the "barometers" of their marriages' health.

So what's the bottom line? If you didn't already feel inspired, do all that you can to have the best relationship possible. Be the partner you would like to have. This usually means taking a good, hard look in the mirror, moving beyond score-keeping and grudges, and embracing the spirit of compromise.

Your marriage is the number one predictor of your happiness, your wellness and your longevity.

