

When discovering you are-surprise!-pregnant, thoughts about that extra glass of wine at dinner or maybe even the cigarette you shared with a girlfriend can torment you. If you're especially caught off guard, you also may worry about adequate folic acid for those crucial first few weeks of brain and spinal cord development. But who thinks about bacterial vaginosis?

A Sexual Health Concern That Flies Under the Radar

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is the more prevalent sister of the yeast infection. It's the most common cause of vaginal infection and irritation. However, these sisters may as well live in two different households. Unlike a yeast infection, BV can cause real complications during pregnancy. Higher risks of premature birth, miscarriage, and uterine infection after delivery have all been linked to BV during pregnancy.

With half of all pregnancies falling into the "surprise" category, BV is a far more real concern than guilty indulgences, assuming you don't drink a bottle of wine each night washed down by a pack of cigarettes. The symptoms of BV tend to be more subtle than a yeast infection, which means it may evade even the most attentive of women. Symptoms can include a thin, watery discharge with an off odor that is more noticeable after intercourse. Sometimes burning or irritation is present. However, up to half of all women with BV don't have any noticeable symptoms, making it a silent risk factor for pregnancy complications.

It's not entirely clear what causes BV, but it can be transmitted during intercourse. Douching, smoking, and using an IUD are additional risk factors for BV.

If you do discover that you have BV and you're pregnant, antibiotics may be an option to discuss with your doctor. Women who are not pregnant are often treated with a topical antibiotic cream that is not suitable for women who are expecting. It also may help to regularly consume yogurt with live and active cultures, such as Lactobacillus acidophilus and L. acidophilus. They help maintain a healthy balance of good bacteria that will protect against BV and other types of vaginal infections.

More than anything, regular visits to the gynecologist with a request for the BV swab are essential for every sexually active woman. It's good to be prepared for whatever your reproductive future holds, both planned and unplanned.

Get Dr. Laura Berman's customized advice for you:

Free Sex Assessment