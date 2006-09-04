

Pornography doesn't have to be a dirty word. In fact, erotica can add some spice to your sex life without making you feel inadequate by comparison.

Female-Friendly Erotica

Studies have shown that women reap the benefits of visual stimulation, too. It's all in picking the right kind of entertainment. Men tend towards the bizarre or hard-core pornographic stuff that makes many women turn off instead of on. Fortunately, there's a whole genre of female-friendly erotica that aims to meet a woman's needs. It features sex with a plot, more realistic-looking actors and actresses, and certainly no triple penetration scenes! Candida Royalle, a former adult film star, has a great line of movies she's produced. Most sex toy websites feature a special section of "Women Directed" or softer-core choices.

And remember, men get what they need in the process too, since, let's be honest, you're still watching a sexy video together! Pick out one that sounds good and have a personal screening with just yourself (and maybe your vibrator). If you like it, surprise your partner with some popcorn and your special choice. And remember that it might take more than one try to find a movie you like.

