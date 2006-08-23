

If you're looking for a new way to spice it up, burlesque may be just what the doctor ordered -- at least this doctor!

The Art of Burlesque

Burlesque is a sexy art that puts the emphasis on seduction, not taking all of your clothes off or gyrating like a professional stripper (not that that's a bad thing, but I'll get to that another time!). After all, good sex is more about tension than letting it all hang out. Sure, you want to be comfortable and at ease with your partner -- but sometimes a healthy dose of enticement and a little playful torment can really fan the flame.

Just what is burlesque, you ask? It's a performance that's designed to titillate your partner and make you luxuriate in your body. You do your thing in a sexy satiny outfit. You turn a feather into the main event. You remove a long glove so slowly it's painful. You rub yourself, love yourself and adorn yourself so that you're the main event and he sits there watching. Burlesque is good news for the 95% of us who don't look like models or want to be full-on exhibitionists.

Burlesque classes can teach you the basics and there are also some great videos out there. Or you can become self-taught! Get a boa, gloves, some glitter, a mirror, some inspirational music and poof-you have an activity for your next night alone at home (think of it as practice time).

Ultimately, burlesque unleashes our healthiest sexuality -- one that celebrates sensuality and all body types, instead of unrealistic expectations. So go get practiced at the art of seduction then let your partner reap its benefits!





