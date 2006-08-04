Fantasies are nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, fantasy is an important part of a fulfilling sex life.

Fantasy

Just about everyone has fantasies. And just about any kind of fantasy is ok, provided it stays within the realm of your imagination. I often get asked if fantasizing about someone else means trouble for your relationship. Like every sex and intimacy question, there's no simple answer for everyone. However, if your fantasy is turning you on and making sex with your partner better, there's nothing wrong with it. If you start to feel obsessed with the object of your fantasy, something deeper than an active imagination may be at work. Ultimately, you shouldn't need a fantasy to get off or turn on, but a little daydreaming never hurt anyone.

Care should also be taken in revealing your fantasies. While talking about what turns you on and creating a shared fantasy can work wonders for relationship, you might hurt or freak out your partner if you reveal too much about, say, the neighbor you're fantasizing about. You also might take the steam out of your fantasy if you try to turn it into reality.

Fantasy is the land of make-believe and that's what makes it so powerful, for our arousal and-ironically-a great sex life with our long-term partners. Try stoking your arousal by reading some erotica or thinking about a lusty crush (real-life or make believe). If you're really adventurous-and you have a safe hiding spot-keep a fantasy journal to really get the creative juices flowing.

