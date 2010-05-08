As director of the Baumann Cosmetic & Research Institute and author of several skin care books, it's my mission to encourage cosmetic companies to back up their products with evidence-based medicine and provide scientifically proven treatments and product recommendations to my patients. Not surprisingly, I've used and studied tens of thousands of skin care and hair care products--both at work and at home (I'm also a beauty junkie in my off hours). I am a big believer that you must use skin care products that are developed specifically for your skin type. If you do not know your skin type, see the link below.

The Best Skin Care Regimen for Aging Skin

Here is my current favorite skin care regimen for aging "W type" skin:

Morning Routine

Step #1: Vivité Exfoliating Cleanser

Glycolic acid loosens the top layer of skin and fine grains gently slough off dead cells. Use it two to three times per week, alternating with a gentle liquid or milk cleanser, and you'll be glowing. The exfoliating cleanser is not appropriate for sensitive skin types, but is perfect for resistant skin types who need stronger products to see a difference in their skin. If you have sensitive skin, Vivité's Replenish Hydrating Cleanser or Aveeno Ultra Calming Cleanser is more appropriate for you.

Step #2: IS Clinical Proheal Serum Advance Plus

This serum has anti-inflammatory, lightening and anti-aging ingredients. On the ORAC scale that is used to measure the strength of anti-oxidants, IS Clinical Proheal Serum Advance Plus scores higher than the other best selling anti-oxidants. It is perfect for those with adult acne and brown spots from sun damage. (I call these "OSPW skin types" which means oily, sensitive, pigmented with a tendency to wrinkle). This serum is $125. I have not been able to find an inexpensive and effective anti-aging serum. If you have any suggestions, please email me at DrB@derm.net.

Or consider Topix Replenix Cream CF. This green tea-based treatment is one of the all-time greats. It's very rich in antioxidants, which research suggests may help prevent future wrinkles from forming. It does not have lightening ingredients in it, so it is a better choice for skin that does not have bothersome brown spots. (Why pay extra for a lightening ingredient if you do not need it?) It has a slightly brown color due to the high amount of green tea in the product. It comes in a serum form for those with oily skin.

Step #3: La Roche Posay Anthelios 60 Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid

Although this sunscreen has great sun protection, it is not as greasy as most sunscreens. My patients rave about it.

Or try Purpose Dual Treatment Moisture Lotion

An inexpensive drugstore product that contains SPF and doesn't irritate skin, sting or trigger breakouts. I use it myself! Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch is another sunscreen favorite, but it can sting some skin types.

Evening Routine

Step #1: Use the same cleanser as in the morning.

Step #2: Use the same product as in the morning.

Step #3: I'm always talking about prescription retinoids on this blog, but there are a lot of great nonprescription retinols out there. Retinol is a natural form of vitamin A in the same retinoid family that prescription Retin-A is in. This class of products known as "retinoids" is the only topical treatment we have that's proven to reduce wrinkles and increase collagen production. I like RoC Retinol Correxion, Topix Replenix Retinol Plus, Skinceuticals Retinol, Philosophy Help me and Neutrogena Ageless Intensives.

Step #4: Dry types should use a moisturizer appropriate for your skin type. Some options are:

Vivité Night Renewal Cream

This product contains glycolic acid, which stimulates cell turnover. It inactivates retinol, so it is a good option for those who cannot use retinol , or can be used on an alternate night. Do not apply on top of the retinol or the retinol is useless. This is not an appropriate product for sensitive skin types. If you are going to use retinol or you have sensitive skin, choose Vivite Replenish Hydrating Cream instead.

AtoPalm MLE Cream

This is my favorite moisturizer for very dry skin types. It can be used on top of retinol. In acne prone types, it can cause breakouts, so the Vivité Replenish or Vivité Night Renewal is better for acne prone types.

Most of these products can be found by clicking here. Remember, you must know your skin type before choosing skin care products, so find out now for free. Please share your favorite products with the rest of us!

Wishing you great skin!

