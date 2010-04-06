For years, patients suffering from an early form of skin cancer called actinic keratoses have reported that treatment with the prescription cream Efudex left their skin looking younger. Now, research has finally backed them up: Besides being useful in the treatment of precancerous lesions, Efudex (a brand-name version of the drug fluorouracil) also fights wrinkles.

Can a Cancer Cream Fight Wrinkles?

Published in the June 2009 edition of the Archives of Dermatology and funded by the company that manufactures Efudex, the study followed 21 actinic keratoses patients between the ages of 56 and 85 as they used the cream twice daily for two weeks. Over six months, subjects were evaluated by a dermatologist and their skin was biopsied and examined with close-up photography. Researchers found that the treatment smoothed away rough patches, lightened brown spots and ironed out wrinkles, particularly around the eyes and cheekbones. It also made skin look less sallow and generally improved its texture and appearance.

The researchers suggest Efudex could be a low-cost alternative to pricey laser treatments, though they note it's not quite as effective. The findings are also interesting because currently retinoids are the only topical treatments known to boost collagen production, and now it looks like fluorouracil might do the same. But, personally, I think it's too soon to celebrate.

Efudex is extremely irritating, leaving the skin red, raw and inflamed for several weeks. The redness is embarrassing but may play a role in the good results achieved. (Some researchers believe that the inflammation is what increases growth factor production thus leading to better looking skin.) The redness can be worse than that seen with a laser treatment. In fact, one of the subjects in the study developed severe inflammation and had to drop out.

So while the cream is an extremely valuable tool in the treatment of actinic keratoses and its wrinkle-fighting benefits are an added inducement for patients to complete their treatment, I wouldn't recommend it for general use. Instead, stick with the much gentler retinoids and laser treatments. We have seen great results with the Pearl laser by Cutera.

Remember, wear sunscreen, cover up and seek out the shade--the best way to fight sun damage is to avoid getting it in the first place!

Wishing you great skin!

