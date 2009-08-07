As a curly-haired woman living in steamy Miami, I have to deal with frizz on a daily basis. A recent visitor to the blog asked for advice on how to deal with humidity when you have curly hair.

Handling Curly Hair in Humidity

Moist, hot air swells the hair shaft, resulting in frizz. And driving a convertible, as I do, certainly doesn't help! Over the years, I've used trial and error to come up with a routine that, for the most part, leaves my hair smooth and sleek. Here are my three steps to frizz-free hair:

1. Keep it healthy

Since dry, damaged hair is more likely to frizz, it's important to keep your hair in good condition. Eating a well-balanced diet high in Omega-3 fatty acids--found in oily fish, nuts, flaxseed and avocados--can help. You should also avoid products that contain drying silicone or sulphate ingredients (such as ammonium laureth sulfate and sodium lauryl sulfate). DevaCurl's No-Poo is one shampoo that doesn't contain sulfates.

Have you noticed that curly hair is often drier than straight hair? Using a heavy conditioner can help if you have dry hair. I use Bumble and Bumble Super Rich Conditioner every time I wash my hair.

2. Avoid heat and let it dry

I try not to blow dry unless absolutely necessary. Instead, I apply Bumble and Bumble Leave in Conditioner and Grooming Creme after I get out of the shower, then use my fingers to shape my hair into twists (you can secure the twists with a bobby pin) and let it air dry. (Resist the urge to touch it!) Once it's dry, I gently fluff it with my fingers. It's the best way to get smooth curls!

3. Use a smoothing treatment

In summer, when the Miami heat is at its most brutal, I go to a salon for the Keratin Complex Smoothing Therapy treatment by Coppola. (This does contain a form of formaldehyde.) Unlike Japanese thermal reconditioning treatments, the Coppola formula wears off after three or four months so you don't have to deal with untreated roots.

Of course, these are just a few strategies. For more tips, naturallycurly.com has forums, product reviews and styling advice from curly-haired women around the world. You can even find a recommended stylist in your area. Please share your favorite tips with the rest of us in the comments section!

Wishing you great hair!

