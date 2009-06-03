Threading is an ancient hair removal method that's finally taking hold in the U.S. Practiced for centuries in India and the Middle East, the technique uses a thin cotton thread to pluck out hairs one by one. The threader wraps the thread around her fingers and holds the other end between her teeth, then glides the twisted thread over the hair, gently pulling it out. It doesn't sound like it should work, but it does!

Threading for Hair Removal

There are several reasons why this is my favorite method for shaping eyebrows and removing hair from the upper lip, especially if you can't afford (or are not a good candidate for) more expensive options like electrolysis or laser hair removal. Here's why I love it:

Threading is fast and precise: A good threader can expertly shape your eyebrows in just about no time flat.



If you have a skin type that's prone to hyperpigmentation, heat from hot waxing can stimulate melanin production and make dark patches worse. Since threading doesn't involve heat, it solves this problem.



For those using Retin-A or other retinoids, threading is the way to go. Retinoids leave skin more delicate and prone to burning. Waxing is a big no-no because a layer of skin can rip right off with the wax.



It's cheap! High-end salons can charge $20 or more to thread your eyebrows, but if you live in a larger city you can get the same results by exploring salons in your town's Little India. I've had my eyebrows threaded for as little as $3!



Threading is particularly effective when used in conjunction with laser treatments because it offers instant gratification, while the laser provides a long-term solution. Some hair-removal centers even offer threading services on the premises. You see, after laser hair removal, the hair remains in its follicle for a week or more. Threading within 24 hours of a laser treatment will remove these hairs for a smoother look; just note that you still have to wait at least three weeks before your next laser treatment.

Wishing you great brows!

