Bad news for wrinkles! The FDA has just approved Dysport, a Botox competitor that will soon be available in your dermatologist's office. The good news is, Dysport starts working sooner than Botox and may also have longer lasting effects. It might even be cheaper!

Move Over, Botox!

I'm proud to say that my colleagues and I at the University of Miami were involved in the three-year clinical trials that led to Dysport's approval. (I was also involved in clinical trials of Botox before it was approved by the FDA in 2000.) For years, Dysport has been used safely in Europe and Brazil, but until now, Botox was the only cosmetic botulinum toxin available on the market in the United States. I couldn't be happier that consumers will now have an additional choice. (Watch me tell you about it in person in this Today Show segment!)

Both Botox and Dysport are the same type of toxin -- botulinum toxin type A -- and they both work in the same way. When injected into a muscle they break down a protein called SNAP 25 that's necessary for contraction, relaxing the wrinkles that normally appear when the muscle moves.

Results last about four months with Botox because that's how long it usually takes for the SNAP 25 protein to rebuild itself. However, many doctors report that Dysport can last even longer -- four to six months. It also starts working sooner, taking just two days to kick in instead of the three to seven days you have to wait before seeing the results of Botox. Even better, Dysport could be more affordable because it might last longer than Botox. Botox costs about $350 an area. It is unknown at this time how much Dysport will cost.

According to my friends in Brazil who have administered Dysport for over 5 years, it is more popular with Brazilian patients than Botox. But don't just take it from me! Erica Monteiro, a cosmetic dermatologist in Sao Paolo who has used Dysport for many years, will answer your questions on her blog.

And as always, if you are considering Botox or Dysport be sure to get your treatments from a board certified dermatologist, facial plastic surgeon, oculoplastic surgeon or plastic surgeon.

Wishing you great skin!

