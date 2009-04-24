Bedding: the Newest Beauty Product

The New York Times published a great story about the newest (and most unexpected) beauty products on the market: sheets, pillows and other bedding treated with ingredients that supposedly do everything from reduce wrinkles to increase energy levels. The concept is intriguing--it gives a whole new meaning to the term "beauty sleep!"--but some of these products definitely have more merit than others.

Aloe vera, found in pillows made by Mio Mio and Natura, is supposed to hydrate your skin while you snooze. Park Place sells entire mattresses infused with the healing plant, while Hollandia International offers sheets as well.

It may sound a little wacky, but these companies might be onto something. Though I'm not sure how a mattress would offer any benefit as it wouldn't typically come in direct contact with the skin, sheets and pillow cases containing aloe are a great idea for those with sensitive skin who get red and flushed or suffer from frequent rashes. Aloe vera is a strong anti-inflammatory ingredient and, because it helps lighten dark patches, it may also be a good option for those with uneven skin pigment.

I'm not so sure about products treated with copper, another ingredient that's been popping up in bedding. Skin Glow says the copper ions embedded in its pillows, pillow cases and comforters won't come out in the wash and will improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles within four weeks. However, the studies I have seen on copper improving wrinkles all use copper-peptide, rather than copper alone. I have not seen any data that supports the idea that copper alone improves wrinkles.

Copper-peptide has been proven to increase collagen synthesis. If you'd like to get the wrinkle-fighting benefits of copper, you'd be better off using a product like Neutrogena Visibly Firm Face Lotion with Active Copper SPF 20.

Wishing you great skin-and sweet dreams!