Data released recently showed that laser resurfacing surgery is becoming more popular. Over the past three years, the number of procedures has increased 456 percent among men and 215 percent among women.

Lasers to Remove Wrinkles are Popular, But are They Safe?

"Laser resurfacing" means that a laser is used to remove the surface of the skin. This triggers production of new collagen which can make the skin look younger. Early lasers, called CO2 lasers, would remove a deep layer of skin which made skin look much smoother. However, many people took months to heal and were left with skin that was lighter than the surrounding untreated skin.

A few years ago the Fraxel laser was developed and was a huge advance in the field. The Fraxel uses a "fractionated beam" that puts tiny holes in the skin. This increases collagen production. When healing occurs, the sides of the holes pull together tightening the skin. Although the fractionated lasers can be used to treat skin discolorations, they are most effective for treating fine lines, wrinkles and acne scars. Dr. Wendy Lee at the University of Miami - Cosmetic Medicine and Research Institute was one of the first physicians to use the Fraxel laser to tighten eyelid skin. Patients usually require 3-5 sessions of the Fraxel laser with a cost of about $1000 a session.

The Pearl laser by Cutera is another advance in laser resurfacing. This effective treatment requires only one session at a cost of about $1500. These lasers cannot be used in very dark skin types.

Lasers are safe when used by a skilled and experienced physician. Many unskilled and unlicensed physicians have caused scarring, skin discoloration and other complications, so these procedures can be dangerous in the wrong hands. If you choose to do one of these procedures, please make sure that you choose a board certified dermatologist, plastic surgeon, facial plastic surgeon or an oculoplastic surgeon. To find a dermatologist in your area, visit www.aad.org.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Dr. Baumann is author of the best-selling book, " The Skin Type Solution." To learn more about her revolutionary skin typing system, visit her Web site, SkinTypeSolutions.com.

All of Dr. Baumann's recommended skin care products are available online, and a portion of proceeds goes to The Dermatology Foundation.

You can sign up for Dr. Baumann's newsletter.

Visit Dr. Baumann's online forum and join thousands of other people who share your skin type.