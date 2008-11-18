As more cringe-worthy economic headlines emerge, you may find yourself cutting corners and rethinking your budget - and quality skin care might seem like a luxury you simply can't afford.

5 Fall Skin Care Must Haves

But think again. More often than not, in fact, I find that the true "must-haves" are inexpensive products made by large skin care companies, who have hefty research-and-development budgets and don't waste money on fussy packaging. All of the favorites on this list are available at most drugstores:

1. Whatever the economic situation, there's never a reason to spend money on pricey microdermabrasion treatments - a good facial scrub will slough off dead skin cells just as well (and at a fraction of the price). I love Olay Regenerist Detoxifying Pore Scrub (around $10), which will help even your skin tone and prepare your skin to better absorb the other products in your regimen.

2. I know, I know ... I talk a lot about antioxidants. (What can I say? They're an unbeatable way to neutralize the skin-aging free radicals caused by UV rays and pollution.) And some topical antioxidants can be pricey. But did you know that oral antioxidants also have a big impact on your skin?

A combination of the two is always best, but if you've had to cut back on some skin-care products, simply sipping a couple of cups of antioxidant-rich green tea (around $5 for 40 tea bags) every day will go far to protect your skin. (And if those tea bags are caffeinated, pop 'em in the fridge when they're finished brewing and place them on your eyes during a quiet moment. The combination of coolness and caffeine will quickly soothe inflamed, puffy eyes.)

3. To really nourish the skin all over your body, you don't need pricey mud baths and seaweed wraps! In fact, you can slather your whole body with a powerful anti-aging, skin-protecting treatment every time you moisturize: Nivea's Moisturizer with coenzyme Q 10 (around $10) delivers the nourishing and protective benefits of coenzyme Q 10 , a powerful antioxidant.

4. Skipping those weekly manicures for now? Pick up a pair of cotton gloves and no one will ever know! A couple of times a week, I slather my hands with a rich moisturizer (even simple, inexpensive petroleum jelly will do the trick), put on a pair of gloves, and head to bed. Give it a try to keep your hands soft and your cuticles neat and moisturized. If you've budgeted a bit of a splurge, this Burt's Bees Hand Repair Kit (around $13) includes rich hand cream and cuticle cream as well as gloves.

5. If you have dry skin (and many more of us will as the weather becomes chillier and less humid), you may be particularly tempted to spend big bucks on pricey moisturizers that promise radiant, hydrated skin. But did you know that your cleanser is just as important when it comes to strengthening dry, sensitive skin?

Use a cleanser with foaming detergents or (gasp!) bar soap, and you'll strip skin's vital lipids, leaving you with an even greater moisture deficit to overcome. Instead, try one of my favorite cleansers for dry skin types, and a skin-care classic at that: Pond's Cold Cream (around $5).

Wishing you great skin!

