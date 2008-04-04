As you sit back in your chair at the nail salon - moments away from indulging in your favorite gossip mag or just a moment of pure relaxation - the last thing you want to worry about are chemicals. Luckily, the latest generation of nail polish is making this pampering ritual a lot safer.

Beauty and Health: Chemicals in Nail Polish

Traditionally, the three main chemical ingredients in nail polish have been formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalates - and in many cases, they are still used.

Trouble is, all of those chemicals can cause allergies, a surefire way to ruin your post-manicure buzz. (But I've never noticed a rash on my fingers or toes, you may be thinking. Curiously, allergic reactions to formaldehyde and toluene typically manifest as red and swollen eyelids, which can cause people to ignore the real culprit.)

Some studies suggest they may also pose more serious health risks. While it hasn't been conclusively proven that the levels of these chemicals found in nail polish are harmful, the dominant trend in the nail-care industry is now to eliminate them.

So which brands can you enjoy without fear? A few of my favorites:

Revlon nail enamels are free of formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalates.

Sally Hansen nail colors were also reformulated in 2007 to eliminate all three chemicals.

Rescue Beauty Lounge, a hip New York nail salon, sells its nail polish so you can enjoy great colors - free of these three chemicals - wherever you live!

In the past two years, OPI, another nail salon favorite, has also phased toluene and dibutyl phthalate from its nail lacquers, which are also free of formaldehyde.

Many of these companies have changed their formulations relatively recently due to popular demand, and I expect that more will follow suit. Keep checking in on your favorite brands!

On a final note, remember that even if you don't have any negative physical reactions to nail polish chemicals, they can also be harmful to the environment. So whether your signature color is fire engine red or you prefer a nude polish, using the latest generation of safer, more environmentally sound polishes can help us all be a little greener.

Wishing you great nails!

