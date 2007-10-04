Pop quiz! Skin care has its own vocabulary and rules - how well do you know them? Answer the questions below, then keep reading to find out whether you get an A+ in skin care ... or need to hit the books.

What's Your Skin Care IQ?

A free radical is: an oxygen molecule with an odd number of electrons. one of the building blocks of your dermis. made up.

True or False: Like your blood type, your skin type is intrinsic and unchangeable.

If you put an SPF 30 sunscreen over your SPF 15 moisturizer, your total SPF will be: 15 30 45

True or False: "Organic" and "all-natural" mean the same thing.

A. Oxygen molecules like to have an even number of electrons, but external attackers like UV light, pollution, and cigarette smoke can strip one of those electrons. The oxygen molecule then tries to steal an electron from vital skin components like cell membranes, resulting in damage to your skin (read: aging). "Free radicals" refers to oxygen molecules with an odd number of electrons. Antioxidants can supply oxygen with the missing electron it craves, thus protecting your skin and minimizing damage.

False. Skin is an evolving organ, and it's important to keep an eye on any changes you notice. Warm weather can increase oiliness, for example, and cholesterol-lowering drugs or dietary changes (like becoming a vegan or vegetarian) can make skin drier. Hormonal changes, particularly in women, may affect acne, and aging raises a whole new set of skin needs! If you notice any changes, adjust your regimen accordingly. Click here to learn more about finding out your skin type.

B. You can't add SPF! If you wear more than one sun-protection product at a time, you will end up with the highest level of protection - but not more.

False. "Organic" has a precise meaning, which is regulated by the USDA (organic standards for skin and body care products were established in August 2005). Just as that organic apple at the grocery store must be grown according to certain rules, a cosmetic product labeled "organic" must contain 95 percent organic ingredients, meaning ingredients grown without synthetic pesticides or hormones. Skin care products can also bear the label "made with organic ingredients," which means that at least 75 percent of their ingredients are organic. "Natural" ingredients are those that occur in nature, like plant extracts, for example - those ingredients, however, are not necessarily grown without chemicals.

Wishing you great skin!

