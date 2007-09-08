Brittle Nails? I Can Help

Brittle nails are common - some studies suggest that as much as 20 percent of the population experiences this nuisance - and occur far more often in women than in men. But there are things you can do to grow the strong, elegant nails of your dreams:

Look for products that add a layer of protein to your nails. I like Nailtiques Formula 2 Plus or Barielle Clearly Noticeable Nail Thickener, which can be easily applied like nail polish. Although topical products can't change the structure of your nails, they'll strengthen them while my other tips help you effect long-term change.



Consider taking biotin supplements (I recommend 2500mcg daily). Studies have shown that biotin, also known as vitamin B 7 , can increase nail thickness by up to 25%, resulting in less flaking and splitting of the nails. This really works!



File your nails in one direction only - avoid sawing back and forth with the file, which weakens nails. Also, if your nails tend to break, keep them short.



File your nail tips square rather than round to keep them stronger.



If you wear dark polish colors like red, be sure to first apply a base coat to prevent yellowing.



Take nail polish off once a week and go to sleep with a hydrating product such as shea butter, cocoa butter, or olive oil on your hands. I just picked up some avocado oil to try, too. Also, be sure to apply moisturizer after you wash your hands throughout the day.



When you fly, apply hand cream every hour - air travel is very drying to your skin and nails.



When possible, avoid letting your nails go from wet to dry repeatedly - the resulting expansion and contraction of the nails is known to weaken them and lead to brittleness. Of course, that may be an occupational hazard for some of you (I have brittle nails, for example, because I wash my hands so often between patients), but wearing gloves can help. For example, keep a couple of pairs next to your kitchen sink and always wear them to do the dishes.



Finally, if your nails are white and flaky, you may have a fungus. Talk to your doctor about a prescription-strength antifungal polish called Penlac.

Wishing you great nails!

