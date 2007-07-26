Actress Jaime Pressly, mother to a new baby boy, recently shared her not-always-joyous experience of pregnancy. "I had this hideous 'pregnancy mask' skin discoloration which completely covered my face," Pressly told The New Zealand Herald.

Jaime Pressly Opens Up About 'The Mask of Pregnancy'

"This may sound arrogant, but I'm used to looking hot. I just wanted to cry all the time." Pressly is describing a form of hyperpigmentation known as melasma - it's so common during pregnancy that it's often called "the mask of pregnancy." I was glad to hear this high-profile beauty call attention to a common pregnancy stressor and point out that expecting a baby doesn't mean losing all interest in your own looks!

So what is melasma, and what can you do about it during pregnancy?

Melasma typically presents as patches of light to dark brown pigmentation on the upper lip, nose, cheeks, chin, forehead, and (less often) neck. It has come to be primarily associated with moms-to-be since it's highly influenced by estrogen, but many people who experience melasma are not pregnant.

Melasma can be stubborn, but there are things you can do to minimize its appearance:

Use a cleanser that contains alpha hydroxy acids like lactic acid or glycolic acid to help accelerate cell turnover. (Don't confuse these with salicylic acid, though, which is not recommended during pregnancy.)



Next, apply a skin-lightening product. I believe that over-the-counter products with hydroquinone are safe, but many pregnant women prefer to avoid that ingredient (and the FDA is considering a ban, which might make it unavailable anyway!). I recommend DDF Intensive Holistic Lightener as a great hydroquinone-free option.



Concealer and foundation are safe to use during pregnancy (just avoid anything that contains salicylic acid or retinol), and an immediate way to get rid of melasma for a while! White and yellow concealers are the best way to cover the brown pigmentation associated with melasma. A skin care line called Derma Blend is great at covering these unwanted patches.



UV exposure will darken existing patches of hyperpigmentation; furthermore, some research suggests that UV exposure is necessary for melasma to develop. Avoid the sun when possible, wear a hat, and be sure to slather on sunscreen. Pregnant and breast-feeding women should use physical blockers - those that contain titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, that is - like Blue Lizard Suncream from Australia.



Some researchers have also suggested that stress may produce hormones that worsen melasma. Whether it's true or not, one thing's for certain - expectant moms deserve a little R and R! Find time to take a long walk or a warm (not hot) bath.

Wishing you great skin!

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Dr. Baumann is author of the best-selling book, " The Skin Type Solution." To learn more about her revolutionary skin typing system, visit her Web site, SkinTypeSolutions.com.

All of Dr. Baumann's recommended skin care products are available online, and a portion of proceeds goes to The Dermatology Foundation.



You can sign up for Dr. Baumann's newsletter.



Visit Dr. Baumann's online forum and join thousands of other people who share your skin type.

