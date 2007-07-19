We spend lots of time worrying about taking care of the skin on our faces. But during the summer, it can be equally important to pay attention to the other end of your body! Here's how to get those feet ready for your favorite sandals...

Urea, lactic acid, and alpha hydroxy acids are great options for sloughing off a winter's worth of rough foot skin. ProDerm technology is particularly hydrating -- it contains urea and fatty acids and penetrates skin very effectively. By delivering ingredients in a mousse form, this technology allows for better and longer-lasting coverage...and will leave your feet smooth in no time. You can find it in tons of brands.

If you notice scaliness on the soles of your feet, however, or any scaliness that doesn't diminish after a short time treating your feet with the ingredients above, you may have a foot fungus. I see this in over 50% of my patients who think they have dry feet skin! Your dermatologist can prescribe one of many highly effective products to quickly address the issue.

Toenails are also susceptible to fungus, which results in thickened or discolored nails. If you have a toenail fungus, be sure to use a prescription antifungal nail polish when you're giving yourself a pedicure.

Don't forget to put sunscreen on your feet to prevent wrinkles (not to mention the dreaded flip-flop tan). I tell my patients time and time again that I can almost always identify someone's age from their hands, as they often receive a lot less TLC than the face -- to some extent, the same is true of feet.

If you have unsightly broken red blood vessels on your ankles, don't despair. Intense Pulsed Light treatments performed by your dermatologist will painlessly erase them. Thank goodness for technology!

Tweak Your Feet for Sandal Season

Wishing you great feet!

