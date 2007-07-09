By now, I've made it pretty clear that there's no such thing as safe sun-tanning. On the other hand, I'm certainly not suggesting that everyone spend the summer holed up inside until the sun goes down. (I'm an avid golfer who lives in Miami - it would be hard for me to argue that case!)

Bask in the Summer Sun - Safely

If you are planning to spend lots of time outside, though, it's important to take the necessary precautions to strengthen and protect your skin:

Sunscreen : No need to belabor this one. Use it - at least SPF 45. Reapply often. No exceptions.



: No need to belabor this one. Use it - at least SPF 45. Reapply often. No exceptions. Supplements : Are you surprised to hear that some of my favorite sun-protection products never actually touch your skin? The dermatological community is increasingly aware of the role that nutrition and nutritional supplements play in bolstering your skin's natural ability to protect against sun damage. I take Heliocare supplements every day - they include a natural extract called polypodium leucotomos and are available without a prescription behind your pharmacist's counter. Antioxidants are also highly effective in fighting free radicals and decreasing sun damage. You will, of course, find them in a variety of fruits and vegetables, as well as in oral supplements and liquid products you can add to your drink.



: Are you surprised to hear that some of my favorite sun-protection products never actually touch your skin? The dermatological community is increasingly aware of the role that nutrition and nutritional supplements play in bolstering your skin's natural ability to protect against sun damage. I take Heliocare supplements every day - they include a natural extract called polypodium leucotomos and are available without a prescription behind your pharmacist's counter. Antioxidants are also highly effective in fighting free radicals and decreasing sun damage. You will, of course, find them in a variety of fruits and vegetables, as well as in oral supplements and liquid products you can add to your drink. Clothing: There's more to summer style than finding the perfect sundress - remember that basic cotton clothing has an SPF of about 5. And that's not enough! I never hit the golf course unless I'm wearing special sun-protective clothing, widely available online.

On a final note, let's clear up a misconception I hear again and again: Tanning beds are not a safe way to tan. Nor is it a good idea to hit the tanning bed at the beginning of the summer to strengthen your skin's defenses against sunburn.

Tanning beds use UVA rays, which don't cause sunburns like UVB rays do. Nevertheless, UVA rays are actually more dangerous, as they penetrate deeper into your skin - putting you at a greater risk for both skin cancer and prematurely aged skin.

Wishing you great skin!

