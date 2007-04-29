Well, it's official: I'm 40! As I woke up on this momentous birthday, I naturally pondered whether I was doing everything I could to stay healthy and feel young.

Skin Care Resolutions for My 40th Birthday

I know I have the skin care part down by following the three cardinal rules of wrinkle prevention:

Wear sunscreen every day. No exceptions. Use a prescription retinoid (like Retin-A or Tazorac) at night. Slather on topical antioxidants like green tea, vitamin C, feverfew, and coffeeberry.

Prevention is the key. In fact, of my four skin parameters , the final one - wrinkled vs. tight - is the most influenced by your lifestyle choices. But if you're like me, you may start to feel like you're already doing everything you can, prevention-wise. What else is there?

As I begin a new decade, my resolution is to think more holistically about my skin. Products can't do all the work. And while protection is crucial, there's also more to healthy skin than sun avoidance and sunscreen. Glowing, youthful skin is the result of a pattern of choices, and dietary choices are as important as the rest:

Oral antioxidants are a great way to start. For example, I drink green tea twice a day. (Green tea might make you more susceptible to bruising, but bromelain supplements can help counter that side effect.)

Convincing data suggests that coenzyme Q10 has a protective effect on the skin, and I've started taking a 200 mg supplement every morning. (It wires you as much as caffeine, so always take it in the morning!)

I saved the best for last: Many yummy foods you already love are high in antioxidants. We're talking treats like red and white wine, dark chocolate, oregano, ginger, and caffeine! Yes, your little indulgences may be preventing skin aging and skin cancer.

With this in mind, I head to my 40th birthday party with visions of wine, cappuccino, and chocolate cake dancing in my head.

Wishing you great skin!

