Snow-topped trees, frosty windows ... isn't winter lovely?

Itching for Warmer Weather?

Unfortunately, for many it also brings tight, itchy skin. Remember that dry skin is the result of excessive moisture-loss from your skin barrier to the atmosphere. When humidity is low, as it is during winter, that loss is accelerated. But with a few tips - and a little flexibility - you can enjoy your winter wonderland and supple skin.

• Change is good - don't be afraid to make some! Your skin is a dynamic organ, and chances are, it won't let you rest on your laurels and keep a rigid routine. Even if you would typically describe your skin as oily, pay attention to increased dullness, roughness, or scaliness. Try a heavier cream moisturizer, and don't hesitate to apply it more frequently. Avoid foaming cleansers that strip the skin of more natural moisture.

• Fashion should have an impact, just not on your skin. As skin becomes increasingly dry, friction from rough winter fabrics can exacerbate irritation. So pay attention, and if you notice increased redness or roughness, add a cotton T-shirt or camisole to your look.

• Mom was right - cover up. The less your skin is exposed to wind and low-humidity chills, the fewer opportunities it will have to lose moisture. Even if you're just running out to the mailbox, gloves are never out of style.

• Fight the urge to soak. After battling the elements all day, you probably want nothing more than a piping hot bath. Think twice. Prolonged exposure to hot water is very drying, and even room-temperature water can be damaging to the skin barrier if you're in it for more than an hour.

Take a quick shower in moderately warm water and curl up with a piping cup of hot chocolate instead. (Hey, chocolate even has anti-aging qualities!)

Now throw some marshmallows in that mug and go slather moisturizer on your entire body. I like Cetaphil cream, which will help prevent those sandpaper-like bumps you may notice when your skin is dry.

Wishing you great skin!

