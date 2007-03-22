Acupuncture Without Needles?

In my last blog entry, I talked about acupuncture as a medically and scientifically sound intervention for achy muscles, bones, and joints. I have found acupuncture to be useful for many of my patients with a wide variety of musculoskeletal ailments.

We do not understand the exact mechanism that allows acupuncture to have its positive effects. It appears that the needles stimulate sensory receptors or nerve endings near the skin, and these nerves send signals to nerves in the area and also more centrally in the brain resulting in a feedback loop, with messages being sent back to the original site being stimulated.

The result is modulation of, and reduction in pain. It is believed that certain neurochemicals are released which help in this process. That is an attempt at the scientific explanation from a Western standpoint.

The Chinese have a different understanding of the mechanism of action. They believe that there are certain meridians in the body that allow the flow of "chi," a life force that circulates through those meridians, similar to how blood flows through your arteries and veins. The Chinese believe that imbalances can occur in the flow of "chi" through the body, resulting in certain disease states. They believe that acupuncture restores the normal flow of "chi" through the meridians.

Someday, hopefully, we will understand the exact mechanism of action for acupuncture.

Untill then, it might be difficult for me to explain something else I have recently encountered. In the past year or so, I have seen similar effectiveness (as with acupuncture) with a simple handheld device. There are no needles involved. This device is called InterX (made and distributed by Neuro Resource Group).

It looks like a television remote control but works in a much more complex manner. It is used for the treatment of common injuries, as well as acute and chronic pain syndromes. The device is an "interactive neurostimulator" that is quite different from the typical TENS unit that is sometimes used to manage pain.

The InterX is placed on the skin and can take readings of "abnormal impedance." Based on the signals that the InterX is sensing from the skin, it then supplies an appropriate targeted electrical signal back to the area. It is very comfortable to be treated with this device. No pain, no needles, no drugs.

I have witnessed effects similar to that of acupuncture with this remarkable device. I have seen it used in professional athletes, and we use it regularly in the training room with our Philadelphia 76ers. I have even had the opportunity to use it on myself for an acute calf muscle tear that I sustained playing tennis. I was amazed at how quickly it managed my pain and allowed me to begin functioning more normally, more quickly than usual. I believe that this helped accelerate my healing and recovery.

As I have said previously, once you open your mind to "new" interventions (like acupuncture), you may be surprised at what other new and innovative things come your way. InterX is beginning to show up in more and more training rooms around the nation, and many athletes are becoming quite familiar with its benefits.

You may even see it being used on players on the sidelines during televised sports events. It is not just for athletes. In fact, there is research being done with its use for individuals with chronic pain syndromes, as well as those who have had hip fractures and even total knee replacement.

I think it is wonderful that we, in the world of medicine, are beginning to take pain, both acute and chronic, seriously and that there are new interventions available for those who have to deal with pain, both short- and long-term.

Do you have pain issues that are not well managed (by yourself or the medical world)? Share your stories.