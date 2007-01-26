Warm-Up Versus Stretching



In my last blog entry, I stressed the need for improving your flexibility through a regular program of stretching. There is no question in my mind, that even a small amount of time devoted to stretching is time well spent. Improved performance, and lower risk of injury, as well as a variety of orthopedic ailments, are just a few of the benefits you will experience.

I also mentioned that there is an important difference between "warm-up" and stretching.

A "warm-up" prepares your body for exercise, sports and activity. It is not the same as stretching but they can enhance each other. Warming-up becomes more and more important as you age, especially if you have had injuries or other orthopedic ailments. Warming up is accomplished by breaking a light sweat. This raises your body temperature and allows your tissues to perform more elastically and fluidly, lessening the chance of injury or strain. Your muscles and tendons have a property called viscoelasticity. By viscoelasticity I mean that they behave differently at different temperatures. Their physical properties are different. When colder, things are more brittle. When warmer, more elastic, like a bungee cord. A good example of this type of property is the old-fashioned candy called Turkish Taffy. This taffy, which I enjoyed as a child, was rock solid when it was even slightly cool. We would whack it on the tabletop, and it would break into many pieces to be eaten. If it was allowed to get slightly warmer, it would no longer break, and was no longer brittle, but behaved more like gooey taffy. Believe it or not, your muscles and tendons behave in a similar fashion. This is why it is so important to warm up before sports or activity. It is much easier to strain a cold muscle.

A warm-up is very simple and involves breaking a sweat. It usually involves a brief cardiovascular or aerobic activity like jumping jacks, running in place or riding a stationary bike. Once you have broken that sweat, your body is better prepared for activity.

Stretching is different. I mentioned that it is much easier to strain a cold muscle (hence the importance of "warm-up"). It is also much easier to strain a tight muscle or muscle group, and this is where stretching plays an important role. Stretching involves maneuvers that gently and carefully elongate and lengthen your muscles and tendons. A really good time to stretch his after a brief "warm-up." You can also stretch a cold muscle, but you must be a little more careful not to overstrain, overstretch or injure that cold muscle.

Stretching can safely be done every day and should involve all major muscle groups. As I've said before, most adults will have four predictable tight spots including the front of the shoulders, the lower back, hamstrings and calves. If you've had a prior muscle pull, or an injured body part, chances are there will be muscle tightness around that area as well. A great way to improve flexibility, and make stretching fun, is to take a yoga class.

I believe that the combination of a "warm-up" and stretching is most needed before sports activities. This is especially true for sports or activities that have sudden movement patterns or bouncy, ballistic movements. For example if you're going to play tennis, a pickup game of basketball, or especially if you're a weekend warrior doing your sports, you should both "warm-up" and stretch before your activity. Stretching afterward, or later that day when you get home, is also a good idea. Depending on your sport or activity, there are certain muscle groups that you may want to spend more time stretching. For example, when I arrive at the tennis court, I spend a few minutes doing some jumping jacks, running in place, and shadow boxing type moves. This allows me to "warm-up" and break a sweat. I then spent a few minutes doing a simple routine of stretching that focuses on important muscles and muscle groups for tennis (calves, hamstrings, lower back, elbow, forearm and shoulder). Another example would be for a runner. My preference would be that the runner spend a few minutes warming up, and then spending a few more minutes stretching those areas that typically tighten with running (calves, hamstrings and even lower back).They are then ready for their run.

So as you can see, there are many appropriate times to stretch. It can be before, during or after sports and fitness activities, or it can be at times in the day totally unrelated to any sports or fitness endeavors. Have I confused you more?

In my next blog entry I will cover different stretching techniques including some advanced ones drawn from the world of rehabilitation and sports medicine. These are the same routines that we are using behind-the-scenes with our pro and Olympic athletes as well as professional dancers. What is your favorite stretch? Which stretch to you find most relaxing? What is your hardest stretch?