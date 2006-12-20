You may have seen my recent PBS special, "Your Body's FrameWork." It has been airing nationwide over the past few weeks and is based on my book "FrameWork."

The main philosophy of both the television special and the book centers on "extending the warranty" on our frames. We are living longer and looking better, but it is our frames (musculoskeletal system, i.e. muscles, bones and joints) that are failing us in droves. It is no wonder that musculoskeletal ailments have surpassed the common cold as the No. 1 reason for doctor visits in our country. I also believe that much of this is preventable.

One of the things I cover as part of the FrameWork program is the concept of balance as it relates not only to your life but also more specifically to your workouts. I find it extremely rare to find someone whose workouts are optimally balanced in terms of creating a body that is built to last, and not just temporarily look good, but otherwise be doomed to fail.

There is so much that could potentially be included in a perfectly balanced workout. The three pillars include cardiovascular exercise, stretching or flexibility, and strength training. One could easily add the area of "core" conditioning as well. Other elements to consider include endurance training, coordination, agility, and balance. The list can go on even further.

In any given week, one should be spending almost equal time on the three pillars mentioned above. Most individuals favor one or two at the expense of the others.

There is one area where most of us tend to skimp. Yet it is so important, especially as we age, or if there have been injuries, or certain ailments.

What area do you think most exercisers tend to skip? How about you? What could you do better to balance your workouts? In my next few blog entries I will expand on this concept in ways that hopefully will help "extend your warranty."