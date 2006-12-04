Sit Up Straight - Or Not!

Ever since I was a little boy I have been reminded to "sit up straight." Whether it was my mother or my teachers, the message was the same. Was this good advice?

A new biomechanical study from the University of Alberta Hospital in Canada suggests that mother may not always be right. Researchers used a new type of high-tech magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner to evaluate the stresses in the lumbar (lower back) disk area in different sitting postures. They evaluated three different sitting positions: slouching; sitting up straight at 90°; and sitting back at 135° position. The results were presented at the Radiological Society of North America's annual scientific meeting.

They found that 90° (i.e. sitting up straight) was the worst position for spine health in that it created some misalignment and mal-positioning of the lumbar discs and spinal vertebrae. The best position for the disks involved sitting back at a 135° angle. This is probably why having a small pillow in the small of your back, when sitting, is quite comfortable- it moves you into a similar position and also supports the natural curve (lordosis) in the lower back. Many automobiles have incorporated an adjustable lumbar rest directly into the seat.

The idea that sitting is not great for your lower back is not a new one. Many years ago researchers calculated lower back spinal stresses in various positions. There were no MRIs at that point in time, because they had not yet been invented. Yet, the researchers found some interesting and accurate information. They found that, in general, sitting is not great for the lower back. Ask anyone with lower back problems, and they will probably tell you the same thing.

I can often tell which patients in my waiting room have lower back issues, since they are the ones who are usually walking around rather than sitting still. Standing and walking was good for the back. Bending over and using your back like a crane (like many of us do when lifting things) is not good at all for your disks. Lifting properly, with your spine straight and your knees bent is good. The best position, which actually puts the lower back and disks in a "restful" mode, was found to be lying on your back with your knees bent and a small pillow under your knees.

The bottom line is that your lower back stays healthy when you're moving around more so than when you're sitting. Learning how to properly use, and not abuse, your lower back will go a long way to keeping it healthy. If you have to sit for extended periods, try taking some breaks where you move around, and instead of sitting poker straight, slide your butt forward a little and lean back at about 135°.