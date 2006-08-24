Mismatch: Longevity Vs. Durability



In my last blog entry, I described how musculoskeletal conditions have surpassed the common cold as the #1 reason for doctor's visits in the USA. Why is that?

There are many reasons for this phenomenon but here are the most common:

We are living longer. We have added more years to the human lifespan in the past 100 or so years than in the entire history of mankind. Unfortunately, evolution is not fast enough to give us a frame that lasts as long as we do. It is a mismatch between longevity and durability.

When it comes to aging, all body parts are not created equal. Musculoskeletal tissue is particularly vulnerable to age-related changes that, in turn, make these very structures -- tendons, bones, joints, and the spine -- even more vulnerable to injury and/or damage. Like gray hairs and wrinkles, are frame undergoes predictable age-related changes. Injuries and overuse can also compound this and accelerate aging of certain body parts.

Activity. Past generations did not really push their bodies, especially once they began to hit midlife and beyond. We are now routinely taxing our bodies, and our frames, trying to stay active -- and rightfully so -- on an aging frame.

Obesity. Being overweight and carrying extra pounds can be very damaging to your frame. For every 1 extra pound you carry around, your hips and knees think there are 5. If you are 20 pounds overweight, your knee thinks it's carrying 100 extra pounds. This is why obesity not only causes hip and knee arthritis, but also accelerates its progression. It's a factor as well in low back pain.

Injuries. As we've gotten more and more involved in sports and lifelong fitness activities, unfortunately the likelihood of injury also rises. Both new injuries and old ones (that catch up to you) can bring you to the ER or doctor's office. Still, being active and fit, even with the injuries that can occur, is far less dangerous to your health than being sedentary.

There are many more reasons for this explosion of musculoskeletal ailments. Why do you think this is happening? More stress in our lives? Poor nutrition? Punishing workouts? Bad karma? Share your thoughts. In my next blog entry I'll cover some preventive measures so you don't get sidelined.