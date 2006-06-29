World Cup fever has caught on. No, I'm not talking about a new strain of bird flu or some other infectious disease. It seems that everywhere I go people are discussing the latest soccer games played by nations throughout the world.

Soccer is the number-one sport in the world and is enjoyed by more individuals of all ages around the globe. Sometimes that's hard for me to envision. I grew up in the Philadelphia inner-city in the 1950s and 60s and for me as a child there were only three sports: basketball; baseball; and football. We played year-round, non-stop. A few years later, I embraced ice hockey. As an adult I took up tennis, skiing and martial arts. Those were my main sports.

Because I never played soccer, it's a bit of a challenge for me to enjoy watching the full match on television. I root for USA and Italy, my country, and the home of my ancestors. I do however realize what a tremendous activity soccer is, especially for our youth.

Soccer requires tremendous stamina and agility, and can be played almost anywhere where there is an open field and a ball. Soccer players need both aerobic and anaerobic conditioning.

I strongly recommend soccer as both a sport and a way of improving one's skills for almost every other sport. Soccer will not only enhance your cardiovascular capabilities, but will improve balance, coordination and agility-something every athlete needs. In that regard, I think it's a great activity for children. It will improve their health and also make them better tennis players, basketball stars or football heroes-if that is what they desire.

Also, from a sports medicine standpoint, soccer is a relatively safe activity. However it is not without its share of injuries. In my next blog I'll review some of the more common ailments that the World Cup players are likely to run into.

In the meantime, are you enjoying World Cup soccer? Have you played soccer, and has it helped you become more fit, or an overall better athlete? Share your soccer stories with us.