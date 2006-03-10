Get Negative For Strength Results

In a [../experts/sportsnick/843/michelle-kwan-down-for-the-count previous entry], I mentioned that "negative" or eccentric training can help in the rehabilitation and prevention of certain muscle and tendon problems.

Eccentric or negative weight work is a training technique that is often underutilized. Not so in the world of Sports Medicine where it is used every day in the rehabilitation and prevention of some very common injuries.

When you lift weights, each lift has a lifting (positive or concentric) phase and a lowering (negative or eccentric) phase. Your muscles actually need both for optimal growth and response.

All too often, individuals doing weight training do the lift portion properly, and then mindlessly let go and let gravity do the lowering work. By moving weight slowly, during both phases of the lift, you assure that you are also working the muscles eccentrically, and thus optimally.

Your lifts should be three to four seconds up- pause momentarily- and a controlled three to four seconds down. A proper lift often requires that you lower the amount of weight lifted so you can concentrate on proper form rather than "cheating". Guys particularly need to check their egos at the door on this matter.

Also, expect more muscle soreness with eccentric training (and a longer recovery period), especially if you do "negative" only work, an advanced training technique.

Eccentric training is essential in the rehabilitation of many muscle tendon problems like tennis elbow, golfers elbow, Achilles tendinitis, jumper's knee, and groin pulls. It is also important in normal training as well, so give it a try.